Karnataka CM Bommai says PFI leaders detained as preventative measure

Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order), said that the detainees will be released only after providing two sureties — one from a government employee, and one from a relative.

After several leaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were taken into custody, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, September 27, said that the raids were “preventative actions” implemented by the police through the Tahsildars. Addressing the media, CM Bommai said that the police must take specific preventive steps based on input. "I am unaware of the total number of arrests to date. I'll gather information and release it to the media,” he said. Action has been taken against members of the PFI following nation-wide raids against the organisation in over 40 locations last week.

Early on Tuesday, September 27, the Karnataka police detained several leaders of the PFI and SDPI from across the state in a massive crackdown. State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that police detained various members of PFI as a precautionary measure. “These individuals tried to create tensions during the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids against against those involved in alleged terrorist acts. They have been taken into custody as a precautionary measure,” he said. According to Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) (ADGP) Alok Kumar, over 80 individuals have been detained so far. “They will appear before the Taluk Executive Magistrates and be remanded to preventive prison” the ADGP said.“They (Detainees) won't be released unless they provide two sureties, one from a government employee and one from a relative,” he added. PTI reported that Assam police arrested 25 PFI activists, 21 PFI activists were arrested in Madhya Pradesh, four in Maharashtra, and 10 in Gujarat on September 27.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka police raided PFI leaders' residences in Ullal, Kavoor, Suratkal, Bajpe, and Puttur in Dakshina Kannada. Ijaz Ahmed, the district president of the PFI, as well as members Feroze Khan, Razik, Muzafar, and Naushal were all taken into custody by the police. After being presented before a court, the leaders were transferred to the city's Mangaluru district jail in Kodialbail.

The police conducted house raids at more than four different places in the Udupi district. The Malpe police detained PFI leader Ilyas Hoode. Ashik Koteshwara was detained by the Kundapura police, and Rajab, a PFI employee, was detained by the Gangolli police. Meanwhile, seven PFI/SDPI members were detained in Bagalkot, six in Kolar, two in Bidar, and one each in Vijayapura and Yadgir.

Earlier on September 21, NIA raided more than 40 locations throughout India in an effort to find PFI and SDPI activists. Locations in the states of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar were searched on the dawn of September 21 as part of a combined operation by the NIA and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In addition to the state's capital Bengaluru, the NIA launched operations against the PFI in the districts of Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, and other locations around Karnataka. Several districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, Davanagere, Raichur, and Koppal, reportedly saw simultaneous raids by the state's police force.

