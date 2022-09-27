Karnataka police detain several PFI, SDPI leaders as part of state-wide crackdown

The Karnataka Police action comes days after the National Investigation Agency conducted nation-wide raids against members of the PFI and its political arm, SDPI.

Karnataka police have taken over 20 local leaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political offshoot, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) from across the state into preventive custody. This comes days after the National Investigative Agency (NIA) conducted raids across the country against PFI and its office bearers.

In Dakshina Kannada, police raided the residences of PFI leaders in Ullal, Kavoor, Suratkal, Bajpe and Puttur. The PFI district president Ijaz Ahmed, and other members including Feroze Khan, Razik, Muzafar and Naushal were detained by the police. The leaders were taken to the Mangaluru district jail located in Kodialbail in the city after they were produced in front of a magistrate. According to a report in The Indian Express, seven members of PFI/SDPI were apprehended in Bagalkot, six in Kolar, two in Bidar, and one in Vijayapura and Yadgir.

On September 21, NIA conducted raids against PFI and SDPI activists at more than 40 locations across India. The raids took place in the early hours on September 21 and locations in the states of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar were searched in the joint operation by the NIA and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In Karnataka, apart from capital city Bengaluru, the NIA conducted raids against the PFI in Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and other districts as well. As per reports, the Karnataka police were conducting simultaneous raids in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, Davanagere, Raichur and Koppal districts.

During a meeting held on December 19, 2006, the National Development Front (NDF) in Kerala, Manitha Neethi Pasarai in Tamil Nadu, and the Karnataka Forum for Dignity in Karnataka were combined to form PFI. The outfit was formed in response to the political backlash against NDF and the ban on Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

