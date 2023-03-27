Karnataka: Car with CT Ravi posters, bottles of liquor found in Chikkamagaluru

The calendars with CT Ravi’s face on them and liquor bottles were found after the driver of a car was involved in a road accident and tried to flee.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

A car that met with an accident in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru has brought focus to state BJP MLA CT Ravi. According to reports, the car was involved in an accident near AIT Circle in Chikkamagaluru, when the driver hit another car. This led to an altercation between the driver and residents, and when the latter checked inside the car, they found calendars with BJP national general secretary CT Ravi’s face and several bottles of liquor.

The driver of the car tried to flee the spot after the accident. However, residents caught him and proceeded to check his car. Inside, they found several calendars with CT Ravi’s face on them and liquor bottles worth lakhs of rupees. The residents raised slogans against CT Ravi and produced the driver before the police. Karnataka is set to go to polls in April or May this year.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has slammed CT Ravi for claiming that top party leaders in Karnataka were involved in the recent Mangaluru blast case. CT Ravi alleged that state Congress president DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh were behind the blast. “DKS brothers got the bomb placed in the cooker. KPCC leaders said all are like our brothers. But the brothers were involved in the cooker blast case,” CT Ravi alleged. Responding to this, DK Shivakumar said that CT Ravi had “lost his mind” and that he must be admitted to NIMHANS in Bengaluru. “I advise the Chief Minister and Health Minister to admit him to a hospital,” he said.