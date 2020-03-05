Karnataka budget: Suraksha app for entire state to promote women’s safety

In a move to increase the safety of women in public spaces, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday announced that the “Suraksha App” currently run by Bengaluru City Police will be made available across the state.

The CM in his Budget speech said, “It is the priority of our government to provide safety to the women in the state. The ‘Suraksha App’ which is developed in this regard has been downloaded by more than 2 lakh women in Bengaluru city. By extending this app throughout the State during the year 2020-21, protection will be given to the women in times of trouble through the emergency response vehicles.”

The CM said in this respect 75 new Hoysala vehicles will be purchased. Out of these, certain vehicles will be used especially for women safety as ‘Pink Hoysala’. These vehicles will be purchased for utilising them under the National Emergency Response System in other districts.

The Suraksha app which has a panic button can be used to trigger the control room of the police. In times of distress, the police can be reached and the nearest patrol vehicle can address the issue. The app was first launched in 2017 by the city police and since then has undergone modifications.

Recently City Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Rao had urged Bengaluru residents to download the app and promised that a patrol car will reach the distress location within 8 minutes at any given location within the city.

At present, on average, two Hoysala vehicles have been deployed in every police station limit of the city. Recently the app was also incorporated into the taxi-hailing app Ola.

The app is currently available on both Android and Apple platforms.

In a similar announcement, the CM said a Women's Safety Portal will be launched to deliver all the programmes of the Women and Child Welfare Department transparently including the facilities provided at counselling centres, special medical units, Ashraya houses, working women's hostels and legal aid and other facilities to women

In addition, to create a women-friendly environment in selected government offices in Bengaluru, women's restrooms having sanitary napkin dispensers and other facilities will be opened under the “Bengaluru Smart City” project.