Karnataka BJP MP’s daughter tests positive for COVID-19

The test results of her two children are awaited.

A daughter of a BJP MP in Karnataka with has tested positive for COVID-19. Ashwini, the daughter of Davangere MP and former Union Minister GM Siddeshwara, returned from Guyana via New York and Delhi and landed in Bengaluru on March 20, reported News18. The Davagere MP had earlier issued a declaration that stated his daughter Ashwini has returned from the United States.

The News18 report said that Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner Vinothpriya R confirmed that Ashwini has tested positive and the results of her two children, who also came to India with her, are awaited. Davangere MP Siddeshwara had already tested negative, according to the official.

Ashwini will be treated at the designated Davanagere hospital for COVID-19.

TNM has also reported how prohibitory orders under section 144(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were imposed in Davangere on March 18 before the state and national lockdown was announced.

According to the latest bulletin released on Wednesday evening, till date, the state has 41 positive cases, including the 76-year-old in Kalaburagi who succumbed to co-morbidities.

A total of eight new patients had tested positive in the state on Wednesday. Another three patients who had tested positive have been sent back home after they recovered.

All the rest of the 37 COVID-19 positive persons remain in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable.

Till date, a total of 1,637 people have been tested and 1,196 persons have tested negative. The same bulletin said a total of 12,406 persons who had returned from foreign countries or got in touch with such returnees have been kept under observation. Among them, a total of 197 persons have been admitted in isolation facilities at designated district hospitals across the state.