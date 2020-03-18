Section 144 imposed in Davangere as precaution against coronavirus spread

The note from the district administration says that fairs, processions, conventions, conferences, sports and religious events in the district will be prohibited till March 24.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were imposed in Davangere district of Karnataka till March 24 as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

"The fairs, processions, conventions, conferences, sports and religious events set to take place in Davangere district over the next week from 18 to 24 March are prohibited. We have deemed it necessary to stop the gathering of people in large numbers (sic)," a note from the Davangere district administration stated.

Orders under section 144 restrict more than five people from gathering in public. They are issued by the district magistrate in urgent cases of apprehended danger

This is the first district in Karnataka to impose prohibitory orders in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus in the state. As of Wednesday, 14 people have tested positive for the virus including 11 in Bengaluru and three in Kalaburagi districts. No cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Davangere district which is located in central Karnataka.

The lone death in Karnataka linked to the virus was reported in Kalaburagi when a 76-year-old man died on March 10.

On March 13, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ordered a partial shutdown in the state. Malls, theatres and pubs (with CL-4 licenses) were closed with immediate effect for a week. The partial shutdown was extended in the state till March 31 on Wednesday.

In addition, the Karnataka government prohibited mass gatherings across the state. All schools and colleges in the state will also remain shut at least till March 31. Attendances at weddings were also directed to be capped at 100 people.