Kannada TV actors Chandan Kumar and Kavitha Gowda get married in Bengaluru

The couple's wedding was attended by close friends and family in a low-key event due to the state-wide lockdown in Karnataka.

Flix TV

Kannada television actors Chandan Kumar and Kavitha Gowda got married in a private ceremony amid the state-wide lockdown in Karnataka on Friday, May 14. Kavitha Gowda shared a photo of the two taken during the wedding ceremony on Instagram and wrote, “Not glorious but filled with happiness..Married to @ chandan_kumar_official.” Actor Chandan too shared the photo and the same caption and announced to followers that he is married to Kavitha. Chandan is seen in a veshti and white shirt, while Kavitha looked splendid in a bridal saree. The two of them are also seen wearing a mask in the photo.

The traditional ceremony took place in the presence of close friends and family members. Members of the industry, friends, family members and fans wished them on social media. Kavitha and Chandan got engaged in a private ceremony that took place in Bengaluru on April 1. The couple, who first met each other eight years ago on the sets of the Kannada serial Lakshmi Baramma, shared many photos and videos from their engagement on their social media accounts.

Prior to their engagement, many speculated about Chandan Kavitha’s relationship on social media. The duo had shared many pictures of themselves at dinners, treks and other social gatherings. They finally put an end to the rumours by officially announcing the wedding.

According to Times of India’s report, the couple wanted to get married in the presence of all their friends, family and colleagues. The report further stated that the couple is planning to throw a lavish reception party when the COVID-19 situation is under control.

Chandan appeared as the male lead in the Kannada television serial Lakshmi Baramma, while Kavitha essayed the titular role of Lakshmi. The 2011 Kannada show Pyate Mandi Kadige Bandru marked Chandan’s television debut. He also participated in Bigg Boss Kannada 3 and was the runner-up. Kavitha, on the other hand, made her debut with the Tamil serial Mahabharatham and has appeared in Tamil, Telugu as well as Kannada serials. Kavitha also participated in the sixth season of Bigg Boss Kannada.