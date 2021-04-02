â€˜Lakshmi Barammaâ€™ actors Chandan Kumar and Kavitha Gowda get engaged

Chandan Kumar and Kavitha Gowda met each other eight years ago on the sets of the Kannada serial â€˜Lakshmi Barammaâ€™.

Flix TV

Kannada television actors Chandan Kumar and Kavitha Gowda got engaged in a traditional ceremony in Bengaluru on Thursday. The couple, who first met each other eight years ago on the sets of the Kannada serial Lakshmi Baramma, shared many photos and videos from their engagement on their social media accounts. Their colleagues, friends, family members and fans wished them on social media.

The ceremony took place in Bengaluru in the presence of close friends and family members. Chandan wore a golden sherwani, while Kavitha looked splendid in the red saree coupled with ornaments in the engagement photos. The wedding is reportedly scheduled to take place in May, although they are yet to fix a date for the big day.

Speculations about the coupleâ€™s relationship had been doing the rounds in the media for years. They have also posted photos taken during dinners, treks and other social gatherings, where they have been spotted together in the past. The couple, however, chose not to respond to the rumours in the past. Later, putting an end to speculations, they confirmed the news about their engagement on Thursday, when they shared the photos from the ceremony.

Chandan appeared as the male lead in the television serial Lakshmi Baramma, while Kavitha played the titular role of Lakshmi. Chandan made his television debut with the Kannada serial Pyate Mandi Kadige Bandru in 2011. He participated in Bigg Boss Season 3 Kannada and was the runner-up. Kavitha, on the other hand, made her debut with the Tamil serial Mahabharatham and has appeared in Tamil, Telugu as well as Kannada serials. Kavitha participated in the sixth season of Bigg Boss Kannada.