Kanimozhi questions BJP's 'Vel Yatra', asks if party will make Tamil national language

The DMK MP pointed out that Murugan is considered the god of Tamil.

news Politics

Opposition leaders in Tamil Nadu continue to mount pressure and question the 'Vel Yatra' that the state BJP unit has planned to begin on November 6. DMK MP Kanimozhi in her latest tweet questioned the appropriation of a Tamil god by the BJP and challenged the state unit to propose Tamil as a national language.

Several opposition parties in the state including the VCK and the Left have put forth a demand to the police to prevent the yatra from taking place. It is expected to commence on November 6. The yatra is expected to end on December 6, on the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition. The opposition parties have alleged that the BJP is trying to flare up communal tensions and are also risking the spread of COVID-19.

In Kanimozhi's tweet, meanwhile, the DMK leader says, "Will the Tamil Nadu BJP which has asked permission for a yatra for Lord Muruga, who is considered a Tamil god, also ask for Tamil to be made the national language?"

Speaking to TNM, the Thoothukudi MP says that she has issued this challenge, "Because they want to do this yatra for Murugan who is believed to be the god of Tamil language."

Meanwhile, a resident of Chennai's Villivakkam has filed a writ petition seeking a ban on the yatra. P Senthil Kumar, the petitioner, has alleged that the yatra could become a threat to the maintenance of law and order in the state.

"I state that any organization claiming to be a savior of any section of a society has to act with responsibility to save life and livelihood of the society. But the act of the respondent No.4 (TN BJP chief L Murugan) in conducting a month-long political rally during the time of a pandemic may not only result in spread of COVID-19, but also may create potential law and order problem," states Senthil in his petition.