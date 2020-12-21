Nivin Pauly’s make-up man Shabu Pulpally dies after fall from tree

Shabu was Nivin's personal make-up man and assistant for several years, beginning with the 2012 film ‘Puthiya Theerangal’.

Flix Obituary

Actor Nivin Pauly's personal make-up man Shabu Pulpally passed away on Sunday evening, after suffering a fatal fall. He was 37 years old. Shabu has been working with Nivin for several years.

Shabu had climbed a tree to hang a Christmas star but lost balance and fell. He died following internal injuries, the Film Employees Federation of India (FEFKA) Directors Union posted on Facebook. Although Shabu was immediately taken to a hospital, he could not be saved.

Shabu had been working with Nivin Pauly since the time he did the actor’s makeup for the Sathyan Anthikad film Puthiya Theerangal in 2012. He was well-liked in the industry, FEFKA Directors Union wrote.

Several tributes began pouring on social media. Actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote, “My heartfelt condolences to the family of Shabu Pulpalli on his untimely demise. I will always cherish the memories of working with him on Bangalore Days and Vikramadithyan and I pray that his family has the strength to get through this trying time. Those who help us and take care of us during our shoots end up becoming our family away from home. Can’t imagine what you’re going through Nivin. I’m sure this loss is irreplaceable. Love and prayers to you and Rinna.”

Actor Unni Mukundan posted his condolences. "Saddened to hear the demise of #ShabuPulpally who was an integrat part of Nivin! RIP. My thoughts and prayers are with your family," the actor wrote on his Facebook page.

Director Boban Samuel also paid tributes. The Malayalam Movie and Music Database (M3DB) also posted condolences.

Nivin had last tagged Shabu on a post about the wrap-up of his film Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham on December 12. Tagging Shabu along with others, the actor wrote, "It’s wrap on a very special film! What a wonderful journey this was! Thank you everyone for getting the job done even in these testing times!" Apart from being his personal make-up man, Shabu had also been Nivin’s assistant.

The team of the upcoming film Kaanekkaane also paid their condolences to Shabu. "In our hearts you will always hold a space. Team Kaanekkane extends our deep sense of grief and thoughts for dear Shabu Pulpally. Your warmth and craft will be cherished and honored forever."

Shabu’s last rites will be held on Monday noon. He leaves behind his wife Reshmi and two children. He was makeup man Shaji Pulpally's brother.