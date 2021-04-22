Kameela Nasser announces her decision to quit MNM due to personal reasons

In the 2019 Parliamentary Election, Kameela Nasser contested from the Central Chennai constituency on the MNM ticket and received 12% vote share.

Kameela Nasser, who contested from the Central Chennai constituency in the Parliamentary election 2019, has announced her decision to quit Makkal Needhi Maiam due to her personal reasons on Tuesday. In a statement signed by the politician, she also thanked Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan for being her teacher in politics and to all the party members who supported her during her journey.

Kameela Nasser, wife of actor Nasser, said, “I am quitting Makkal Needhi Maiam due to my personal reasons. In this time, I thank Makkal Meedhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan who was my teacher and taught me the political nuances and to everyone who travelled with me during this period.”

“I thank all the party members who were with me on this journey. I am taking a leave with the experiences I have received through the opportunity as the treasures of my life,” she said.

Kameela Nasser joined MNM soon after the launch of the party and as an eight-month-old in the party, she received the ticket to take on political bigwigs including Dayanidhi Maran of DMK and Sam Paul of PMK from Central Chennai constituency.

However, her candidature ran into controversy within the family, with her relatives campaigning as 'Dont vote for Kameela Nasser'. Following this, Nasser slammed the campaign against them and sent a letter to the well-wisher stating that it’s a gift that his wife was being attacked on personal front since there was nothing to complain about in her candidature. He stated that it was dishonorable to drag the family into the controversy and blamed political schemers for the issue.

Despite the controversy, MNM candidate Kameela Nasser polled 12% of the vote share and received 92,429 votes, coming third after Dayanidhi Maran and Sam Paul.

In the same election, debutante Makkal Needhi Maiam received 3.8 % overall vote share in the state and received 16,13,708 total votes.