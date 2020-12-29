Kamal says he’s disappointed over Rajini’s political exit but his health is important

Actor Rajinikanth’s announcement of his political exit has not only disappointed his fans but also to his friend and former co-star actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan. During his campaign in Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan addressed Rajini’s withdrawal from politics, stating, “I know everyone will ask me about Rajini's statement. After my political rallies are over, I will go to Chennai and meet him once again. Even I have the same feelings which the fans are having right now. Though it was a little disappointing, his health is very important for me too. My Rajini should be healthy. Wherever he is, he should be good. When I go and meet him, I will tell you more on this.”

Kamal Haasan, who has co-starred with Rajini in numerous films in the past, had on multiple occasions invited Rajini to join hands with him ahead of the 2021 Assembly Elections. Rajini too had in 2019 said that if the situation was favourable, the two stars would come together.

However, after much speculation, Rajini on Tuesday announced that he will not enter politics citing his recent health complications. He, however, said he will continue to do service for the people through his fans association Rajini Makkal Mandram.

Two days after getting discharged from the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, the actor said that he views his health complication as a message from god and hence will not enter electoral politics. Rajini was admitted for severe hypertension and exhaustion, and at the time of discharge his doctors advised him a week’s bed rest.

In his three-page letter, Rajini also pointed to the fact that he cannot venture out due to the pandemic and he cannot solely trust news media and social media for his campaign. So, even if he faces health complications after launching the party then it will put everyone who trusted him to difficulties. So citing these reasons, the actor said that he will try to do the best of service for the people without entering the electoral police. He also apologized to the people of Tamil Nadu for taking the decision.