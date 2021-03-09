Kamal Haasan's MNM signs pact with AISMK and IJK, party to contest 154 seats in TN

AISMK Chief Sarath Kumar had announced an alliance with TR Pachamuthu’s IJK earlier.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) signed a pact with Sarath Kumar’s All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and TR Pachamuthu’s Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) to face the upcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu together. As per the agreement, AISMK and IJK will contest in 40 seats each, while the MNM will contest in 154 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

The agreement signed on Monday stated, “With the common agenda of restoring the pride and glory of Tamil Nadu, they (the above-mentioned parties) have decided to embark on a long-lasting journey together. The primary goal of this platform is to contest the upcoming elections with a promise for change and emerge victorious to form the government.”

AISMK and IJK had entered into an alliance in February last week and Sarath Kumar had also met with Kamal Haasan in the latter’s office after that. At a party event in Pudukkottai, Sarath Kumar had stated that Kamal Haasan will be the Chief Ministerial face for their alliance. However, there was no official confirmation regarding the alliance from MNM at that point. With the agreement being signed on Monday, it has been confirmed that a ‘Third Front’ will be fighting Tamil Nadu’s Assembly polls.

While the number of seats have been finalised for each party in the alliance, the constituencies allotted among the allies are yet to be decided. In the same event in Pudukkottai, AISMK Deputy General Secretary announced that Radikaa Sarath Kumar will be contesting from Velachery in Chennai for the polls. However, Radikaa, while speaking at the event said that she will contest if the party chief and her husband Sarath Kumar says so. She added that people want her to contest from Kovilpatti or Velachery and a decision on it will be taken later.

Interestingly, MNM’s CK Kumaravel has also submitted an application to contest from Velachery.