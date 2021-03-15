Kamal Haasan's car windscreen damaged in Kancheepuram amid TN poll campaign

The Actor-Politician was on his election campaign in the district when the attack happened.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan's car was allegedly attacked by a young man late on Sunday when the actor-politician was proceeding towards a hotel in Kancheepuram after campaigning for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election. No injury has been reported in the incident though the car’s windscreen was damaged in the attack. Tamil Nadu’s Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.

MNM leader and retired IPS officer AG Mourya tweeted on Sunday that his party chief's car windscreen was damaged and the man who “attempted to attack" Kamal Haasan was handed over to the police. Mourya said the party would not be scared by such elements. His tweet was retweeted by the official Twitter handle of Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Local television channels aired visuals of a young man, said to be the attacker, being taken away by police personnel for allegedly attacking Haasan's car. Police officials could not be reached immediately for a comment.

The youth, reportedly drunk, was allegedly assaulted by some MNM cadres and members of the public. He was later taken to a hospital by the police.

MNM had, a few days ago, released the first two lists of candidates who will contest the Assembly polls in Tail Nadu. MNM Chief Kamal Haasan will contest from Coimbatore South constituency against BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan and Congress’ Mayura Jayakumar. YouTuber Padmapriya, whose video on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) rules will contest from Maduravoyal constituency while the Founder of Food Bank of India Sneha Mohandoss will contest from Saidapet constituency against two big guns and former Mayors of Chennai Saidai Duraisamy (AIADMK) and Ma Subramaniam (DMK). Former IAS officer Santhosh Babu will contest from the Velachery constituency. Actor Sripriya will contest from Mylapore constituency while R Mahendran will face the polls from Coimbatore’s Singanallur constituency. The MNM has allied with Sarath Kumar’s All India Makkal Samathuva Katchi (AISMK) to face the Assembly polls in the state.