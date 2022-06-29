Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil’s Vikram to release on OTT

Helmed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film hit the big screens on June 3 and has become one of the highest grossing films in Tamil Nadu.

Flix Kollywood

The makers of Kamal Hassan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil’s hit film Vikram announced on Wednesday, June 29 that the film will be releasing on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The film will begin streaming on the OTT platform on July 8. Vikram continues to have to have a good run at the box office even after reportedly grossing Rs 400 crore in box office collections worldwide. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie had its worldwide release on June 3. Sharing the news of its online premiere, Hotstar tweeted, “#Vikram Streaming from July 8 on #DisneyplusHotstar #VikramOnDisneyplusHotstar,” the tweet posted by Disney + Hotstar read.

Vikram has broken several box office records and has officially become one of the highest grossing films in Tamil Nadu. The film will be available to watch in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi from July 8 on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film also stars actor Suriya in a cameo role. A success meet was held earlier this month to celebrate the box office success of the film.

Speaking on the occasion, Udhayanidhi Stalin, whose Red Giant Movies holds Vikram's distribution rights for Tamil Nadu, disclosed, "We knew the film would become a hit but we did not know it would become such a big hit. We have entered the third week and just the (distributors’) share itself is Rs 75 crores. So far, no Tamil cinema has earned so much. The film is still going strong. As far as I know, the pressure for tickets to this film is going to be there for another five to six weeks. "

Sanjay Wadhwa, the Managing director of AP International, which is the international distribution partner of the film, also said that the film had broken records in every single country. The film has music by Anirudh. Prior to Vikram, Kamal Haasan was last seen in the 2018 film Vishwaroopam 2. Vikram was also the title of the Tamil 1986 action adventure-film directed by Rajasekhar, starring Kamal Haasan and Sathyaraj, among others.

