Kamal Haasan’s Vikram beats Baahubali 2’s box office record in Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has broken Baahubali 2’s box office record in Tamil Nadu.

As director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s recently released action drama Vikram continues to shatter box office records, the film made a new record in Tamil Nadu. Vikram has now become the highest grossing movie in the state by beating Baahubali 2, which had reportedly earned Rs 146 crore in Tamil Nadu. As of Saturday, June 18, Vikram had raked in Rs 150 crore in Tamil Nadu alone, while the overall figure is above Rs 300 crore. Vikram stars actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, and it hit the big screens on June 3.

The news was shared by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. Industry tracker Kaushik LM tweeted on Saturday, “Today (on its 16th day), #Vikram will cross 150 CR in TN gross collections & emulate #Baahubali2's milestone feat.This weekend, we definitely will have a new alltime TN gross topper after 5 long years. MAGICAL run! #AllTimeRecord.” On Friday, team Vikram organised a success meet to celebrate the film’s box office performance. The event was attended by director Lokesh, actor Kamal Haasan, music director Anirudh Ravichander and actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Speaking on the occasion, Udhayanidhi, whose Red Giant Movies holds the film's distribution rights for Tamil Nadu disclosed, "We knew the film would become a hit but we did not know it would become such a big hit. We have entered the third week and just the (distributors’) share itself is Rs 75 crores. So far, no Tamil cinema has earned so much. The film is still going strong. As far as I know, the pressure for tickets to this film is going to be there for another five to six weeks. "

Sanjay Wadhwa, the Managing director of AP International, which is the international distribution partner of the film, said, the film had broken records in every single country. "I will be glad to inform you that overseas collections of Vikram will touch Rs 100 crores by Monday," he informed. In Kerala, where the film was distributed by producer Shibu Thameens, it has already made Rs 35 crores as on Friday, the highest for a Tamil film in Kerala so far. Industry experts say that the film is going strong and the box office collections could go up to being as high as Rs 375 crores.

Actor Suriya was also roped in for a cameo role in the film. On Sunday, June 19, a new promo video featuring actor Suriya was released by Raaj Kamal Films International, the production banner bankrolling the film.

