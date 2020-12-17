Kamal Haasan is ‘spoiling’ families through ‘Bigg Boss’, alleges TN CM EPS

Kamal retorted saying he is glad the Chief Minister also watches the show.

news Politics

Hitting out at Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan and Bigg Boss Tamil, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that the show hosted by the actor-politician for a private television channel will spoil families. The Chief Minister criticized the 66-year-old star alleging that he has joined politics recently after retiring from acting and does not know anything.

Edappadi Palaniswami, who was addressing the press after conducting review meetings in Ariyalur, alleged, “He has joined a political party only recently after retiring. What does he know? He is 70 and he is hosting Bigg Boss. What will happen if a man hosting Bigg Boss enters politics? Not one family in the state will be good if they watch the show.”

He went on to allege, “He is not a man with an ambition to do good for the country but he just wants to spoil happy families. If you watch that show, even children and families will get spoilt.”

The Chief Minister also said that the MNM leader can conduct shows on several welfare schemes that will be of help to the public. The Chief Minister said, “Shows can be conducted on the Indian rivers interlinking project, Tamil Nadu green farm project, new technologies in farming, shows for the school students or releasing meaningful songs like the former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.”

However, the Chief Minister quickly asked, ”Did Kamal Haasan at least give one good song for the public? They (Kamal) are taking films that will only spoil the families.” The swipe at Kamal comes after the actor attempted to stake claim to MGR’s legacy stating he grew up on the lap of the former CM and AIADMK founder.

Kamal retorted a few hours later saying he is glad the Chief Minister also watches the show.

EPS’s criticism of Kamal Haasan also comes at a time when there is speculation of MNM forming a Third Front or an alliance with DMK. The MNM leader recently announced that he will contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections scheduled in 2021 and has started campaigning for his party. The actor-turned-politician also said that MNM is not getting permission for campaigning since the support for the party will increase due to the anti-incumbency in the state against the ruling party.