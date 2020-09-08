Kamal Haasan’s distinct style for ‘Bigg Boss’ Tamil season 4

The promos for the reality show has the actor sporting a salt and pepper look, which perfectly complements his linen suit.

Flix Entertainment

Kamal Haasan’s stylist Amritha Ram has revealed that the star will be sporting some ‘statement-making accessories’ for the upcoming season of reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, which he is hosting for the fourth time. The star’s style in this show has been distinct right from the beginning, thanks to his stylist, and this time they are coming up with something new.

In an exclusive interview to Pinkvilla, Amritha said, “We have set a few styles this time, I don’t want to reveal it but yes, we have come up with certain accessories that would make style statements and I’m not exaggerating by saying this. Hands down this will make style statements and we already did one in terms of layering. We have used a very distinct colour, the combination itself is so different. He is something you can try out on anything you want to do.”

The stylist also said that before setting out to work, she would discuss the style the star would prefer for the show and he would reply that as it is not a character in a film, he would prefer something comfortable; and in his own words: “What I will be not comfortable in is dishonesty, which means the way I present myself.”

The promos showed the actor in a salt and pepper look, which perfectly complemented his linen suit.

In the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 promo released some time ago, the star stresses on the importance of physical distancing, online classes, the importance of wearing masks, ‘stay home stay safe’, etc., and ends it with the punch line: “தப்புன்னா தட்டி கேட்பேன்… நல்லதுன்னா தட்டி குடுப்பேன்.” All this has certainly upped the expectation levels for the show.

Like the first three seasons, the fourth season too will have 16 contestants, including one commoner. The show is likely to premiere in the second or third week of October. The participants are being finalised now. While there is huge speculation about who the contestants will be, popular VJ Manimegalai, actor Ramya Pandian, Super Singer fame Shivangi, Pugazh and TikTok sensation Elakkiya are rumoured to be on board.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan, who is busy with his political assignments, has two films – Indian 2 and Thalaivan Irukkindran – in different stages of production. Indian 2, the sequel of his 1996 blockbuster Indian directed by Shankar went on the floors last year, but due to an undisclosed reason the film’s shooting came to a halt in a few days.

Indian 2 is bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah’s Lyca Productions and stars Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu reprising their roles from the prequel. Others in the star cast include Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the tunes for this flick with cinematography and editing handled by R Rathnavelu and A Sreekar Prasad respectively. The lyrics of the songs have been penned by Thamarai, Pa Vijay, Vignesh Shivan, Haresh Vikram-Malaysia and Vivek.

The long-pending project Thalaivan Irukkindran, said to be the sequel to Kamal’s blockbuster hit Devar Magan, was revived for the third time last year. Reports say Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space with Kamal in the project. The project will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Raaj Kamal International.

(Content provided by Digital Native)