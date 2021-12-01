Kamal Haasan recovers from COVID-19, will be fully fit soon: Hospital

Kamal Haasan, who was diagnosed with mild COVID-19 on November 22, has been was advised isolation till December 3.

news COVID-19

Actor and President of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Haasan, who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai with COVID-19, has fully recovered from it, the hospital said in a statement. The hospital in a health bulletin said that Kamal Haasan who was diagnosed with mild COVID-19 on November 22, has been advised isolation till December 3 and will be active and fully fit to resume work from December 4 onwards.

Director of Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, Dr Suhas Prabhakar in a medical bulletin released on Wednesday said, "He had mild COVID-19 for which he was treated. He has fully recovered but is advised to be in isolation till December 4."

Kamal Haasan tested positive after he returned to Chennai from a whirlwind tour of the United States to promote his brand of Khadi clothing line, "KH House of Khaddar" and "KH memoir" fragrance line in Chicago on November 16. Haasan had then said that the launch of the Khadi clothing line was to promote khadi as a textile to the western world. He also said that the label is intended to uplift the lives of handloom weavers in India.

The actor, during the launch of the fragrance line, "KH memoir," had said that it was inspired by the ancient use of scent during prayers in every religious function. The actor-politician had donated a portion of the proceeds from the pre-release sales at the event to 'Pivoting in Heels', a non-profit organisation.