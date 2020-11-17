Kamal Haasan recites poet Sri Sri’s lines on 'Bigg Boss', wins over Telugu fans

The lines from Sri Sri’s ‘Mahaprasthanam’ were popularised in Kamal Haasan’s classic film ‘Aakali Rajyam’.

Though actor Kamal Haasan is primarily a Tamil actor, he enjoys a good rapport with the Telugu film industry as well as its fans, as almost all of his films have been dubbed into Telugu. Kamal speaks this language, among others, with ease. On the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, which is hosted by Kamal, the actor recited the famous lines of revolutionary Telugu poet Sri Sri’s book Mahaprasthanam, without any difficulty. These lines were popularized in Kamal Haasan’s classic film Aakali Rajyam, and when he recited them on the show, Telugu fans expressed their adoration for him.

As part of the Deepavali celebrations in the Bigg Boss house last weekend, the contestants were asked to entertain the audience with performances. Kamal, too, joined in this exercise and recalled memorable dialogues from his films. He expressed that he had a wonderful experience working for Aakali Rajyam, which was already made in Tamil as Varumayin Niram Sivappu.

Explaining how Sri Sri’s poem got to be part of the film, Kamal said, “In Tamil we chose Bharathiyaar’s lines, but for Telugu we chose a living poet, Sri Sri. We took lines from his book ‘Mahaprasthanam’. This has nothing to do with languages but the intensity of it,” he said and recalled the famous lines as if it was in the back of his mind.

The actor explained the meaning of the lines to the contestants, earning their applause. The accurate translation and perfect enunciation made Telugu fans appreciate Kamal’s respect for the language.

Kamal Haasan’s Aakali Raajyam, directed by K Balachander and starring Sridevi and Prathap Pothan, is an iconic film which holds a special place in the hearts of the Telugu audience. The film, made in 1981, dealt with the unemployment crisis as a theme and won several accolades. Kamal Haasan’s recollection of his Telugu industry association made several fans nostalgic.

