Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan’s ‘Saani Kaayidham’ first look out

The first look poster of the film, tipped to be a crime thriller, was unveiled by actor Dhanush.

The first look poster of the Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan starrer Saani Kaayidham, which is tipped to be a crime thriller, was unveiled on Sunday by actor Dhanush. The poster shows Keerthy and Selvaraghavan squatting and they look completely tired and defeated. On a cloth in front of them are various crude weapons and a bottle. It appears as though the two have been nabbed by the police.

Dhanush took to Twitter to release the poster and captioned it, “Introducing the most wanted from #SaaniKaayidham”. The film, to be directed by Arun Matheswaran, will see the characters played by Keerthy and Selvaraghavan on the run after committing a major crime. This project marks Selvaraghavan’s acting debut in a full-length role. The project is slated to go on the floors soon and will hit the screens next year.

Last seen in Miss India, Keerthy will soon begin work on her upcoming Telugu project, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. During the promotions of Miss India, Keerthy revealed to the media that she will join the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in January 2021. “I’m happy about teaming up with Mahesh Babu sir for the first time. I will join the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in January,” she said. She also confirmed that apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, her upcoming releases include Good Luck Sakhi and Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. She also said she’s in talks for a new Tamil film and two Telugu projects.

Selvaraghavan, on the other hand, is also set to reunite with his brother Dhanush for Pudhupettai 2, a sequel to their 2006 gangster drama Pudhupettai. Dhanush had recently confirmed that the project is in the offing and that he’s raring to start working on it.

As per a recent report, Selvaraghavan will most likely join hands with Dhanush again to co-direct the latter’s yet-untitled second Tamil directorial project, which will resume shooting after the lockdown. As per a report by Cinema Express, Dhanush has apparently requested his brother to direct the period portion in his film, which is said to be set in the 15th century. Since Selvaraghavan has already made two films – Aayirathil Oruvan and Irandam Ulagam – that have a period connection, Dhanush is keen on having him direct the period portion in his film.

