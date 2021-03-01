Kamal Haasan ready to lead third front in TN, in talks with various parties

The Makkal Needhi Maiam, founded by actor turned politician Kamal Haasan is ready to stand as the leader of a third front in Tamil Nadu to take on the AIADMK and DMK. Speaking to TNM, sources in the party says that talks are underway with the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) led by actor Sarath Kumar, members of Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), with the Aam Aadmi party and finally, retired IAS official U Sagayam.

MNM is currently conducting interviews with potential candidates for MLA posts in the state's 234 constituencies. Several of its top functionaries were engaged in selecting candidates and accepting nominations on Monday. According to sources, the party looks to retain atleast 170 seats of the 234 constituencies in the state. As far as the other seats are concerned they are in talks with allies.

"We are in talks with these four groups. We believe that MNM will provide a credible alternative to the DMK and AIADMK. We don't want any voters to fritter away," says a source in MNM.

Party sources tell TNM that Kamal Haasan is of the opinion that time is ripe for a third front in the state, following the demise of both J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.

However, none of the parties that MNM is currently in talks with has a strong votebank or shown great promise in previous polls.

"Every party comes with their plus and minus. We will take the best from it and make it work," he adds. As far as specualtion of allying with the DMK was concerned, he maintains that the talks never involved Kamal Haasan himself.

MNM is banking on AAP to also further its 'clean party' image.

"Arvind Kejriwal even came for the launch of the party. We believe in the same kind of politics. He is very important to us," he says.

Kamal Haasan's meeting with Sarath Kumar on Saturday has further fueled speculation about the two actors joining hands. Speaking to the media after their meeting Sarath Kumar confirmed that the possibility of alliance was dicussed on the basis of good intentions and similar ideology

"We need to see what is contextually relevant. It is not possible for a party to score full marks in every aspect. We can't compromise on everything but we have to take a shot at the possibilities that exist," he says.

Sources further added that that MNM was not looking for a tie-up with AIMIM currently.