Kamal Haasan to pause TN campaign trail, to undergo leg surgery

The actor-turned-politician said he will be using the period to reflect on his first phase of campaigning for his party Makkal Needhi Maiam.

news Politics

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan will be undergoing surgery in his leg and has been advised by doctors to take bed rest for the next few days before resuming his campaign trail for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021. The actor-turned-politician said that he will use his time to reflect on his learning from the first leg of his election campaign and will stay connected via technology.

In a note shared on social media, Kamal Haasan said, “I have completed the first leg of my election campaign, ‘Re-Imagine Tamizh Nadu.’ I have travelled throughout the state covering over 5,000 kilometres in fifteen days spread over the last 5 weeks to meet our people. My zest to meet my people and to understand their concerns outweighed the advice given to me on my personal safety."

Therefore, he said, "In continuation to a surgery I had undergone earlier on my leg due to an accident a few years ago, I am required to undergo a follow-up surgery. The doctors have advised me to take rest till then.”

"Since I have an opportunity to take some rest, I would now be undergoing the follow-up surgery on my leg, as advised. I will come back fully rejuvenated within a few days to resume my campaign with a renewed vigour," said Kamal Haasan. The actor also completed his ‘Big Boss Tamil 4’ shoot which he said helped him reach the households of over four crore people.

Kamal said that he will use this time to reflect on his learning during the first leg of campaigning. "I will use this period of rest to reflect on the learning and understanding of my first leg of the campaign. Though I will not be able to meet people in person, I will be using technology to continue being in touch," he said. "We shall continue to keep discussing and formulating the changes that we shall bring about for the betterment of our Tamil Nadu," he added.