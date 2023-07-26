Kamal Haasan meets long-time friend, Academy Award winner Mike Westmore

Two legends on different sides of the globe, the two great figures reminisced about their remarkable 40-year-old friendship and professional journey.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who is well known for his acting in Tamil, Telugu as well as Bollywood films ranging from ‘apoorva sagodharargal’(1989) ’, ‘Vikram’(1986), ‘Vikram’(2022), 'Saagar', 'Nayakan', 'Chachi 420' and several others, recently met his friend and make-up artist Mike Westmore in Los Angeles.

Mike is an Academy Award-winning make-up artist. Kamal went to the American city for the launch of his most recent feature ‘Kalki 2898 AD', meeting up with his very old friend and colleague Mike Westmore. Two legends on different sides of the globe, the two great figures reminisced about their remarkable 40-year-old friendship and professional journey.

The duo went on to speak about their collaborations in various projects such as ‘Indian’, ‘Avvai Shanmughi’, and ‘Dasavatharam’.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran actor shared a picture of himself with Westmore and captioned: “From (The arrow in the sun ) Soldier blue where I saw Mike Westmore’s work to this day, I have admired Mike’s work from inside out. Had the joy of working with him on the makeup and also wearing it to fame and applause. 40 years have flown with the speed of an arrow.”

Westmore, on the other hand, is well known for his contributions to films such as ‘Mask’, ‘Star Trek: Next Generation’ and ‘Raging Bull’ earning him critical acclaim for his work. In addition, the artiste was also given the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for his makeup in the 2008 Tamil-language film ‘Dasavathaaram’ where he worked with Haasan.