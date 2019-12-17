Kamal Haasan hits out at CAA, calls it a tactic to divert from economic slowdown

Citizenship Amendment Act

Kamal said other celebrities have remained silent on the issue because they feared backlash.

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday slammed the Centre and the ruling AIADMK over the Citizenship Amendment Act and said his party is opposed to the proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens. The ruling AIADMK's support to the CAA in the Parliament was a betrayal of the Tamils and the nation, he said.

"They are obedient to their masters, you know who their masters are," he told reporters apparently alleging that the AIADMK was dancing to the tunes of the BJP-led Centre.

A day after his party moved the Supreme Court against the amendment to the Citizenship Act, the MNM chief, when asked about his party's follow up action on the matter said his party will take up the cudgels against the NRC as well.

"There is this NRC, when it is implemented (at the national level) we will get into the field (against it) and go as far as we could," he said.

Kamal also called the passing of the Act a diversionary tactic. "At a time when farmers who in villages, which are the backbone of India are committing suicide, trying to divide people on the basis of religion is a conspiracy by the government...When petrol prices were Rs.78, he (Modi) claimed that there be crores of loss in Gujarat, and today under his government, the price of petrol is Rs.78. The country is protesting that the economy is going downwards and the prices are going upwards. So at this time what is the need to bring in the Citizenship Amendment Act?"

On Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the CAA was not against Muslims, he quoted a Tamil proverb to indicate that the Minister was obstinate and does not see reason.

When asked if he will join an all party meet being planned by the DMK, the MNM Chief said , " This matter is beyond political, caste or state borders. It has to do with the country." He however did clarify that he will only attend if invited.

Kamal Haasan also condemned the police excess against students in the capital and pointed out that the current leadership in the country themselves had conducted agitations in the past.