Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who was sacked after Kanimozhi’s travel

Kamal Haasan’s cultural centre donated a car to Sharmila, a private bus driver who lost her job, over a controversy surrounding the issue of bus ticket to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi, who travelled in her bus.

Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan on Monday, June 26, presented a new car as a gift to Sharmila, the first female bus driver from Coimbatore. Sharmila lost her job on June 23 over a controversy surrounding the issue of bus ticket to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi, who travelled in her bus. An argument had broken out between Sharmila and the bus conductor who was allegedly rude to the MP. Following the incident, Sharmila was sacked by the bus owner, accusing her of inviting celebrities to her bus for publicity.

Through a press release, the actor turned politician said that he was deeply saddened to hear about the incident. “Kamal Cultural Centre donates a new car to Sharmila for her to retrace her journey as a rental car driving entrepreneur. As a society, I believe that we should stand by women who have been suppressed for years..,” the press release said.

On Friday, Kanimozhi boarded Sharmila’s bus at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore. Sharmila alleged that the conductor disrespected the DMK MP over purchasing a ticket following which she entered into an argument with the conductor. She told the media that Kanimozhi deboarded the bus before she reached her destination and that she had apologised profusely to the DMK MP on behalf of her colleague.

Following the incident, the owner of the bus Durai Kannan reportedly accused her of inviting prominent personalities to travel in her bus without informing the management and fired her. Durai Kannan told TNIE that if Sharmila had informed them of Kanimozhi travelling in their bus, they would have made proper arrangements. However, Sharmila refuted and said that she had informed the management a day prior.

After learning about Sharmila’s encounter with the owner, Kanimozhi had personally reached out to her and said that she will have a word with Durai Kannan and urge him to re-recruit her. Displeased with the bus owners’ accusations, Sharmila refused to go back and work for Durai. Instead, she informed the DMK MP of her intention to drive an auto, for which she was promised financial help. However, Makkal Needhi Maiam Leader Kamal Haasan reached out to Sharmila and gifted her a new car.