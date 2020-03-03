Kamal Haasan appears before Chennai police over ‘Indian 2’ accident that killed 3

On February 19, a crane carrying heavy equipment fell on people on the 'Indian 2' sets, killing 3 people and injuring 12.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan appeared before Chennai City Police Commissioner on Tuesday for questioning over the freak accident on the sets of Indian-2 in February.

The accident took place on February 19, when a crane carrying heavy camera equipment fell on some technicians, killing 3 people — namely Sai Krishna, Madhu and Chandran — and leaving 12 others injured on the sets. Lead actors Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal reportedly had a narrow escape from the accident.

Subsequently, the police booked Lyca Productions headed by A Subaskaran, under Sections 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the IPC. The police also summoned Kamal Haasan and director Shankar for questioning over the accident.

Following the incident, Kamal reacted to the tragedy by questioning the safety of the people in the film industry. “We need to take steps to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future. Even when we say that a movie is made on a budget of so many crores, I personally feel ashamed that we could not provide safety to those who worked in the film.”

The actor also donated Rs 1 crore each to the families of the deceased. He also added that this was not a compensation for the loss they faced.

“Some of the people are from very poor families. I have been in such an accident myself three years ago. I know how difficult it is to recover from an accident like this,” he said.