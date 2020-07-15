â€˜Kalvi Tholaikatchiâ€™ channel to telecast lessons for class 10, 12 students: TN CM

The state-run education channel was launched in August 2019 to help government school students with regard to board exams, govt scholarships, etc.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday launched Kalvi Tholaikatchi, the state-run education channel, for students of classes 10 and 12. Lessons will be telecast for two-and-a-half hours daily from Monday to Friday. The Chief Minister also launched free textbook scheme for class 10 and 12 students in government and government-aided schools.

He also announced that class 12 government schools students can begin downloading video lessons on their free laptops, issued by the government, from the high-tech labs set up in government high schools. The video lessons from central servers will be sent to these high-tech labs. According to a report in The Times of India, lessons for the first 30 days have been made available and more will be updated as and when ready.

Experts at Tamil Nadu Text Book Corporation (TNTBC) and Higher Secondary school teachers were involved in creating video lessons for the students. Other classes too will have slots during which their lessons will be telecast on the channel, he informed.

Chief Minister Palaniswami had launched Kalvi Tholaikatchi in August 2019 to help government school students with regard to board examinations, government scholarships, entrance examination counselling, etc. The channel has been telecasting programs to train students for competitive examinations, programs that enhance their creativity, sessions with experts, school education departmentâ€™s important announcements, live programs with teachers, panel discussions with experts, etc.

During the launch, CG Thomas Vaidyan, commissioner of the Department of School Education, who heads a 16-member committee of experts formed to finalise the revised syllabus for Tamil Nadu schools, submitted the report to the Chief Minister. Others who attended the inaugural function included School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, School Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar and Director of School Education S Kannappan.

(With inputs from PTI)