Kallakurichi student death: HC says no evidence of rape or murder in postmortem reports

The Madras High Court said that “there is no iota of evidence for rape and murder of the deceased as per the postmortem reports”.

news Kallakurichi student death

The Madras High Court, in its order on August 26 granting bail to five accused in the Kallakurichi student death case, has ruled out rape and murder and said that the 17-year-old’s death was by suicide. In its bail order, the court said it has studied two postmortem reports and “there is no iota of evidence for rape and murder of the deceased as per the postmortem reports”. The court noted that an expert team of doctors from JIPMER Hospital in Puducherry also corroborated the findings of the two postmortem reports.

The HC cited the suicide note left behind by the student, stating that “it is very clear that the deceased felt difficulties in solving equations of the chemistry subjects”. The High Court also said that there is not enough evidence to show that the teachers abetted the student’s suicide. “The teachers, when they are directing their students to study well and directing the students to tell the derivation or equation, it is part and parcel of the teaching and it would not amount to abetment to commit suicide,” the court said.

“It is unfortunate and sorry state of affairs that the teachers who teach the students are facing threat from their students and their respective parents. It is very unfortunate that the petitioners have now been arrested and under imprisonment for advising the students to study well. Even as per the suicidal note, there is no evidence to show that the petitioners instigated the deceased to commit suicide soon before her death,” the HC added in its order.

The court granted bail to the two teachers and the other three accused in the case — school principal Sivasangaran, correspondent Ravikumar, and secretary Shanti — against a bail bond of Rs 10,000. The five have been asked to stay in Madurai and report before the Madurai police station and cooperate with the investigation in the case. The court said that they should not abscond either during investigation or trial, nor tamper with evidence or witnesses.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah informed the Madras HC on Monday, August 29, that the investigation in the arson case was progressing fast and in the right direction. Jinnah told this to Justice N Sathish Kumar, when the petition from P Ramalingam, father of the student who died, came up for further hearing. The girl’s death had led to violence and arson at the school she was studying in.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) analysed videos, photographs and Whatsapp groups, and based on evidence, 53 persons and three children in conflict with the law have been arrested/apprehended and sent to judicial custody and Juvenile homes, respectively.

After hearing the case, the HC directed the government to conduct motivational programmes for students in schools. The HC also appreciated the government for offering counselling to the affected students. The case will be heard further on September 27.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.