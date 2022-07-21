‘Kallakurichi school did not have permission to run hostel’: SCPCR Commissioner

The commissioner of the state’s child rights body visited the school along with a team of officials to investigate the death of the Class 12 girl, which led to massive violent protests.

news Kallakurichi student death

The Kallakurichi school that witnessed massive protests and arson following the death of a student’s death, was not permitted to run a hostel in its premises, said the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR). The State Commissioner for SCPCR Saraswathi Rangasamy visited the school, on Thursday, July 21, to investigate the death of a Class 12 girl who was found dead on the hostel premises on July 12.

Speaking to the press at the District Collectorate, Saraswathi said that the District Collector had issued an advertisement three months ago, asking establishments with private hostels to apply for permits to run hostels in their premises. “Despite this announcement, the school had not sought permission to run the hostel and this is a punishable offence,” she said.

The Commissioner mentioned that if the school had sought a licence to run a hostel in its premises, it would have been required to appoint wardens and security guards for the hostel. Earlier, Kallakurichi’s Chief Educational Officer (CEO) Vijayalakshmi, District Educational Officer (DEO) Sivaraman and Child Welfare Officer Ilayaraja were also enquired by the SCPCR officials in relation to the death of the young girl.

The SCPCR, after conducting investigations, added that no complaints have been made so far regarding the death of students in relation to the school’s finances. They added that if any complaints are made after this, necessary action will be taken.

The chief of apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo is to visit Tamil Nadu to look into the case, on July 27. He had also said that the commission is looking into the matter and will take strict action. Protests against the school turned violent on July 17 as protesters vandalised school property. Almost 300 protestors were arrested and produced in court out of which 20 were juveniles. The case was transferred to CB-CIB By DGP Sylendra Babu on July 17.