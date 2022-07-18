Kallakurichi case: Cops arrest two teachers accused of harassing student

Following the death of a 17-year-old girl in Kallakurichi, police found a note in her room alleging she was being “tortured” by two teachers, leading to her suicide.

Two more people have been arrested in the sensational death of a Class 12 student in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi. The two accused teach Chemistry and Mathematics at the school, police said. The 17-year-old girl was found dead on July 13, and a note in her room alleged that she was being “tortured” by two teachers, leading to her suicide. It is suspected that the teachers who have been arrested are those named in the note.

The police earlier arrested the three people — school correspondent Ravikumar, Secretary Shanti and Principal Sivasangaran in connection with the case. A video has surfaced in which school secretary Shanti is heard blaming the deceased student’s mother for the violence on Sunday. She also made serious allegations against the mother, alleging that she incited the mob by spreading ‘fake news’, while officials of the school have maintained that they do not have anything to do with the student’s death.

The student’s family had staged a blockade outside the school, demanding action against those responsible for the girl’s death. However, on Sunday, July 17, the protests turned violent as hundreds showed up and stormed the school and vandalised its property. As many as 15 buses, along with a police vehicle and all the vehicles parked inside campus, were burned. Buildings were also set on fire, and several including Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police M Pandian and Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police S Selvakumar were injured. About 350 people have been arrested for the violence.

In light of the incident, several private schools have declared holiday on Monday, July 18. Further, The police have issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in Kallakurichi till July 30. The case is now being investigated by the CB-CID, after the girl’s father moved the High Court seeking its intervention.

