Kalakshetra row: Inquiry committee to set up online portal to register complaints

The independent inquiry committee to look into the sexual harassment complaints at Kalakshetra is headed by a retired judge Justice K Kannan, former Tamil Nadu DGP Letika Saran, and Dr Shobha Varthaman.

The independent inquiry committee set up by the Kalakshetra Foundation to investigate the complaints of sexual assault by its staff members issued a notice announcing that it has decided to set up an online portal where students can register their complaints. The committee is headed by a retired judge Justice K Kannan, former Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Letika Saran, and Dr Shobha Varthaman. In a press release issued on Friday, April 14, Kannan said that students of the institute will be able to lodge a complaint digitally or in written form without any fear or victimisation. The platform will also ensure that the privacy of the survivors and the witnesses remains protected.

The committee has also decided to personally inspect the Kalakshetra campus on April 25 during which it will obtain all the copies of evidence that were submitted, including WhatsApp chat records, CCTV footage, and emails, among others. The committee is expected to submit a preliminary report immediately after the inspection to recommend measures to maintain safety and orderliness in the Foundation. A detailed report will be submitted by the committee in two to three months, the release said.

Students of Kalakshetra had come forward with sexual harassment allegations against one of the professors Hari Padman, and three members of the repertory - Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan and Srinath. Hari Padman was arrested on April 3 and was subsequently suspended from the institute, along with the other three accused persons. On March 31, the students of the Foundation staged a night-long protest demanding that action be taken against those who have been accused of sexual harassment.

For several months now, there have been concerns over sexual harassment at Kalakshetra. In December last year, Leela Samson, the former director of the foundation, made a Facebook comment alleging sexual harassment against students by senior dance teacher Hari Padman. Leela Samsonâ€™s post also made problematic comments naming an intern at the institution, calling her Hari Padmanâ€™s â€˜mistressâ€™. She deleted the comments, however, a US-based mental health NGO said that at least 100 students and alumni had spoken to them about harassment at the Foundation.