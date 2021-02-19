The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced the list of awardees for the prestigious Kaliamamani Award 2021. This is the highest state award given to artistes every year. This year, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sivakarthikeyan, Saroja Devi, Yogi Babu, Gautham Menon, Immam, Kalaipuli S Thanu and Isari Ganesh are some of the awardees
The awardees will receive a 24-gram gold medal along with a certificate. The Kalaimani Award is Kalaimamani awards are given by the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Manram, a unit of the Directorate of Art and Culture, to recognise artists in the state for their achievements.
Here is the list of awardees for the Kaliamamani Award 2021:
Actors
Sivakarthikeyan
Aishwarya Rajesh
Saroja Devi
Sowcar Janaki
Yogibabu
Nithya
Ramaraajan
Sangeetha
Namdhakumar
Shanthi Willaims
Devadarshini
Madhumitha
Directors
Gautham Menon
Liaquat Ali Khan
Manoj Kumar
Ravi Mariya
Music Directors
Imman
Dhina
Singers
Sujatha
Ananthu
Lyricists
Kamakodiyan
Kahalmadhi
Producers
Kalaipuli S Thanu
Isari Ganesh
Dialogue writer
V Prabhakar
Cameraman
Ragunaatha Reddy
Editor
Antony
Still photographer
Sitrarasu
Choreographers
Master Sivasankar
Master Sridhar
Stunt choreographers
Jaguar Thangam
Dinesh
Costume designer
Rajendran
Makeup artist
Shanmugam
Sabarigirisan
PRO
Singaaravelu