Kalaimamani Award: Aishwarya Rajesh, Sivakarthikeyan, Gautham Menon among awardees

The Kalaimamani Award is the highest state award in Tamil Nadu given to artistes every year.

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced the list of awardees for the prestigious Kaliamamani Award 2021. This is the highest state award given to artistes every year. This year, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sivakarthikeyan, Saroja Devi, Yogi Babu, Gautham Menon, Immam, Kalaipuli S Thanu and Isari Ganesh are some of the awardees

The awardees will receive a 24-gram gold medal along with a certificate. The Kalaimani Award is Kalaimamani awards are given by the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Manram, a unit of the Directorate of Art and Culture, to recognise artists in the state for their achievements.

Here is the list of awardees for the Kaliamamani Award 2021:

Actors

Sivakarthikeyan

Aishwarya Rajesh

Saroja Devi

Sowcar Janaki

Yogibabu

Nithya

Ramaraajan

Sangeetha

Namdhakumar

Shanthi Willaims

Devadarshini

Madhumitha

Directors

Gautham Menon

Liaquat Ali Khan

Manoj Kumar

Ravi Mariya

Music Directors

Imman

Dhina

Singers

Sujatha

Ananthu

Lyricists

Kamakodiyan

Kahalmadhi

Producers

Kalaipuli S Thanu

Isari Ganesh

Dialogue writer

V Prabhakar

Cameraman

Ragunaatha Reddy

Editor

Antony

Still photographer

Sitrarasu

Choreographers

Master Sivasankar

Master Sridhar

Stunt choreographers

Jaguar Thangam

Dinesh

Costume designer

Rajendran

Makeup artist

Shanmugam

Sabarigirisan

PRO

Singaaravelu