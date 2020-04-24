Kabasura kudineer to be distributed across Chennai’s COVID-19 containment zones

The Tamil Nadu government clarified that the herbal concoctions are not a cure for COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami launched the 'Arogyam' scheme in the state on Thursday to distribute nilavembu kudineer and kabasura kudineer in order to help boost immunity among the public. As part of the special scheme, residents in Chennai’s COVID-19 containment areas will be given packs of kabasura kudineer, a Siddha medicine concoction. It has been made clear that the herbal concoctions are not a cure for COVID-19.

According to the official press release, the 11-member committee formed to advise the government comprising senior Indian medicine practitioners as well as senior allopathy doctors from both the public and private sectors. They had suggested launching a special scheme to issue advisories as per the Ayush Ministry's guidelines on boosting immunity through Siddha, Ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani and homeopathy.

“Accepting the suggestion of experts, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami launched the Arogyam scheme in order for people in Tamil Nadu to boost their immunity and to maintain their health after receiving treatment,” said the release.

The Chief Minister distributed kabasura kudineer packs to police personnel at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat.

Further to this, one lakh families living in containment zones in Chennai will be given kabasura kudineer packs. Beneficiaries and officials involved in the distribution have been advised to adhere to social distancing norms.

“It is clarified that the guidelines provided by this special scheme are not treatment for the coronavirus and are medically-researched ways to improve immunity.” the government said.

Nilavembu has previously been endorsed by the government in Tamil Nadu for prevention and treatment of diseases like dengue and chikungunya. It has, however, been questioned by medical doctors on its effectiveness and side effects, which include possible infertility and interfering with chemotherapy medication.