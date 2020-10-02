‘Ka Pae Ranasingam’ leaked on piracy site Tamil Rockers less than 2 hrs after release

Other language films ‘Khaali Peeli’ (Hindi) and ‘Nishabdham’ (multi-lingual) that released on OTT platforms on Friday too were pirated by Tamil Rockers.

Tamil film Ka Pae Ranasingam is the first to premiere on a pay-per-view format in India. While the film opened at 12 noon on Friday on the recently launched Zee Plex platform, it was available for download on the notorious piracy site Tamil Rockers in less than two hours. The piracy website had uploaded links to high definition quality version of the film along with subtitles. Other language films Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Pandey starrer Khaali Peeli (Hindi) and Anushka Shetty-Madhavan starrer Nishabdham/Silence (multi-lingual) that released on OTT platforms on Friday too were pirated by Tamil Rockers.

Ka Pae Ranasingam, starring Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead with Vijay Sethupathi in an extended cameo, is produced by KJR Studios and directed by P Virumandi. Priced at Rs 199 per view, the film can be watched either using the DTH device or using the Zee Plex app. Once purchased, the film can be watched anytime within the next 48 hours; once it has started to play, the link will be active for viewing only for the next six hours.

Earlier in an interview with The News Minute, the film’s producer Kotapadi J Rajesh had spoken about the risks of piracy when it comes to digital releases. Talking about how they’ve prepared to fight piracy, Rajesh had said, “We have a strong anti-piracy team in place to ensure that this doesn’t happen and we are acquiring court orders pan-India to take down any websites that pirate our film. We’re hoping this curbs the risk of piracy.”

However, the producer added that it all depended on the viewers. “But at the end of the day, a lot lies in the hands of filmgoers. If filmgoers believe that our film or any film for that matter deserves the respect that it does, they will not indulge in or consume any pirated data,” he said.

