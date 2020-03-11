K’taka passes rules to forcefully admit anyone who refuses COVID-19 treatment

The rules also say that anyone who acts in good faith under these rules cannot be sued.

The Karnataka government has enforced emergency provisions under sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act to tackle the spread of coronavirus in the state. As per the new rules, which will be in effect for a year, the government can forcefully admit anyone who refuses to undergo isolation for COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019). The rules also say that anyone who acts in good faith under these rules cannot be sued.

Noting that ordinary provisions of law are insufficient to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Karnataka government has enforced these temporary provisions on Wednesday. Health officials can forcefully admit and isolate anyone suspected to have coronavirus, for 14 days, and conduct tests and possibly extend the isolation if necessary.

The rules have also mandated all government and private hospitals to have flu corners for screening of suspected cases of COVID-19. They have also been told to record the travel history of people who are being screened.

The new regulation also penalises the spreading of fake news.

While private hospitals are bound to set up screening infrastructure, no private laboratory has been authorised to take or test samples for COVID-19 in the state. “All such samples shall be collected as per guidelines of Government of India and these shall be sent to designated laboratory by the District Nodal Officer of the Department of Health and family Welfare of the concerned district,” the new rules say.

Further any person with a history of travel in the last 14 days to a country or area from where COVID-19 has been reported, must report to the nearest Government Hospital or call at toll-free helpline number 104 so that necessary measures if required, may be initiated by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

All persons with history of travel to a country or area from where COVID-19 has been reported in the last 14 days, but who do not have any symptoms of cough, fever, difficulty in breathing, should isolate themselves at home and cover their mouth and nose with a mask. Such persons must also take precautions to avoid contact with any person including family members for a period of 14 days from the date of arrival from such area, the rules said.

Further the government has said in case of an wide scale outbreak in a particular area, the government might decide to bar entry and exit from the area or stop vehicular movement.