K Sudhakaran denies plotting to kidnap Pinarayi’s children

The KPCC president denied all the allegations made by the Kerala Chief Minister during Friday’s press meet.

news Politics

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran on Saturday denied Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's allegation of having plotted to kidnap his two children decades ago and asked why a police complaint had not been registered then. Hitting out at Pinarayi Vijayan a day after he levelled the allegation during a press meet, Sudhakaran wanted to know why no complaint had been filed.

"Pinarayi Vijayan raised so many allegations. It was the press conference of the Chief Minister. We saw the real Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday (Friday), who came out of the PR agency's cover. His stance was that of a political criminal. I cannot reply like him. My post and stature does not allow me to stoop to his level," Sudhakaran said.

"Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that a late friend of mine had told him that I had planned to kidnap Pinarayi’s children. Why has he not revealed the details, why has he not complained to the police? He said he had not revealed it to anyone. Not even to his wife. Usually, if there is any threat against kids, one will inform the mother as they are always there to protect the kids. Is that how a father reacts?" Sudhakaran asked.

CM Pinarayi had on Friday, while replying to a question from reporters about certain remarks made against him by Sudhakaran in an interview, raised the serious allegation that a person close to the current KPCC president had years ago revealed to him that Sudhakaran had plans to kidnap his children who were school students then.

"A late friend of Sudhakaran had told me that Sudhakaran had plotted to kidnap my children. I didn't tell this to anybody. I didn't even tell my wife about this. She used to take our children to school everyday while she went to the institution where she taught,” Pinarayi said.

Sudhakaran, however, refuted the charge and said the Chief Minister had not revealed the details on the matter.

The newly appointed State Congress president, who met reporters in Kochi, rejected all the allegations raised by the Chief Minister.

An interview of Sudhakaran was published in a vernacular magazine in which he said he had kicked Pinarayi Vijayan down during an incident that happened around 50 years ago at Brennen College, their alma mater, at Thalassery in Kannur district.

Sudhakaran said that some of these comments, attributed to him in the magazine, were off the record and should not have been published. It was the fault of the reporter and the media house, he said.