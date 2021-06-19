K Sudhakaran may have hallucinated he assaulted me in college, Pinarayi retorts

K Sudhakaran had earlier said that he beat up Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan when they both were students in Government Brennen College in Thalassery.

news Politics

A few days ago, in an interview given to Manorama Weekly, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Kannur Member of Parliament (MP) K Sudhakaran said that he had beaten up Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while they both were students in Government Brennen College in Thalassery. On Friday, the Chief Minister, while replying to questions of reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, reacted to Sudhakaran's statement, saying that the Congress leader was just boasting. “He may have hallucinated about the assault on me,” the CM said with a laugh.

At the time, Pinarayi was the leader of the Kerala Student Federation (KSF) and was no longer a student when Sudhakaran, who was in Kerala Student Union (KSU), joined. They had met a few times when Pinarayi visited college for some exams, both leaders say. "He might have had a dream to hit me, but that did not happen. I was then a state leader of KSF, that day our organisation decided to boycott exams. KSU students came to object. I was trying my best not to get involved in the issue because I was not a student there and I just went to write exams. But when things turned violent I just made a sound using my hands, then KSU leader Balan came to me and said not to harm Sudhakaran. Then I asked him to take Sudhakaran away. This is what happened that day," Chief Minister said.

Pinarayi also laughed at Sudhakaran's statement on Francis, a KSU leader who always had a knife on him, and how he attacked Pinarayi in the college. “He said that Francis once came running to me while I was speaking in a dais and he hit me with a mic. But this Francis wasn't there in the college until I left the college. Many might have wished to assault me, but nobody except the police has done that,” the CM said.

Pinarayi said that at the time, KSU had a big presence in Brennen college. “I had seen many smarter KSU leaders in college when I studied there. Why is he boasting so much, what is the use?" CM said.

He also read out certain statements of Congress leader P Ramakrishnan accusing Sudhakaran of wrongdoings. Ramakrishnan had alleged that Sudhakaran was in politics just for money and that he had made money by killing many. CM also quoted Congress leader Mambaram Divakaran, another Congress leader who had alleged that Sudhakaran had planned to kill him.

In addition, the CM alleged that Sudhakaran wanted to kidnap his children. "One day, a close friend of Sudhakaran came to me. He warned me to be careful. He said that Sudhakaran was planning to kidnap my children. I did not tell my wife, she was the one who walks with my children to school. As she would be worried if I told her, I did not tell anyone,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Mambaram Divakaran also spoke to the media that he hadn't heard anything of Sudhakaran beating Pinarayi Vijayan. He said that Sudhakaran should be mature and not use campus stories against Pinarayi Vijayan.