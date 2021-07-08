K Annamalai replaces L Murugan as BJP Tamil Nadu chief

Annamalai joined BJP in August 2020 and went on to contest from the Aravakurichi seat.

Former IPS officer and BJP Tamil Nadu Vice President Annamalai has been appointed as the state president a day after L Murugan, the previous president was made a Union Minister of State. On Wednesday, Murugan was made the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.

Annamalai joined BJP in August 2020 and went on to contest from the Aravakurichi seat. Though he did not manage to win the seat, Annamalai has grabbed media attention in the state for his various statements. This could perhaps be the reason the BJP chose Annamalai to head the party in the state, though he has not completed even a year with the party. That the BJP central leadership trusted Annamalai was evident as even during the polls he was part of committees that discussed issues with various allies.

While he was joining the BJP, Annamalai told TNM that he thought he was a natural fit for the party. “I closely align with the larger vision of the BJP. I will have an opportunity to be in the party and help grow the party in Tamil Nadu,” he said, adding,"I see I am a natural fit there (in BJP)."

Previously, Annamalai served as an 2011 batch IPS officer from the Karnataka cadre and worked as Deputy Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru before resigning from the service in May 2019. He had also worked as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Karkala, Superintendent of Police in Udupi and later in Chikkamagaluru district. He served as an IPS officer for nine years before taking the political plunge.

