Jude Anthany Joseph injured on the sets of ‘Varayan’

Mollywood

The actor-director who plays a Christian priest in the film, directed by Jijo Joseph, returned to work after getting treated for his injury.

Jude Anthany Joseph, director and actor, was injured on the sets of his upcoming film Varayan. He was shooting in Alapuzha when the accident occurred.

Production controller Binu Murali, in an interview to the New Indian Express, said, “When he was boarding a boat for shooting for the upcoming movie Varayan, he slipped and injured his leg.”

Jude, who plays a Christian priest in the film, was admitted to a private hospital where he was treated and then returned to complete the shooting.

Directed by Jijo Joseph, Varayan has Siju Wilson and Leona Lishoy playing the lead roles. AG Premachandran is bankrolling the film under his banner Satyam Cinemas.

It may be noted here that Jude also has his directorial 2403 ft in the making. Tovino Thomas and Tanvi Ram of Ambili fame play the lead roles in the film.

It was announced that 2403 ft is inspired by the real-life incidents that happened during the floods that ravaged Kerala in 2018. The film is bankrolled by Anto Joseph under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company. Jude has scripted the film in association with John Manthrickal. Reports are that the film has an impressive cast with Kunchacko Boban, Jayasurya, Asif Ali, Indrajith, Manju Warrier and Indrans also roped in to play important roles but this has not yet been officially confirmed by the makers. Sources in the know say that the director is in the process of roping in some actors from the Tamil film industry as well and will be making an official announcement soon.

The technical crew of 2403 ft is also highly impressive. Jomon T John is handling the camera for this venture with Mahesh Narayanan in charge of the editing, Shaan Rahman composing the tunes and Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar doing the sound designing.

Meanwhile, Jude’s next film will be Detective Prabhakaran, inspired from the Detective Prabhakaran series, written by novelist GR Indugopan.

(Content provided by Digital Native)