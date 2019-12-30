Director Jude Anthany’s next is titled ‘Detective Prabhakaran’

Mollywood

The film will be based on writer GR Indugopan’s detective series.

Director Jude Anthany Joseph will be making a film on novelist GR Indugopan’s Detective Prabhakaran series. It has also been officially announced that the film has been titled Detective Prabhakaran. PK Muralidharan and Santha Murali will be producing the movie under the banner of Anantha Vision.

While announcing the title, the director requested his fans to come out with suggestions on who would be apt to play the lead role in Detective Prabhakaran. Now, we need to wait for an official word on the lead actor in Detective Prabhakaran.

It may be noted here that Jude Anthany Joseph’s is also working on his upcoming film 2403 ft. The film is bankrolled by Anto Joseph under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company. Jude Anthany has scripted the film in association with John Manthrickal.

Reports are that the film has an impressive cast with Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Jayasurya, Asif Ali, Indrajith, Manju Warrier and Indrans roped in to play important roles but this has not been officially confirmed yet by the makers. Sources in the know say that the director is in the process of roping in some actors from the Tamil film industry and will be making an official announcement soon.

The technical crew of 2403 ft is highly impressive as well. Jomon T John is handling the camera for this venture with Mahesh Narayanan in charge of the editing, Shaan Rahman composing the tunes and Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar doing the sound designing. The makers are in talks with a Hollywood based VFX company for CG and special effects.

The last film Jude directed was Oru Muthassi Gadha that released in 2016. It was based on a grumpy old woman who is being difficult with her son’s family and drives away the domestic helps with her tantrums. Rajini Chandy made her acting debut in the film. Jude’s first film was Om Shanthi Oshana that won its lead actor Nazriya the state award for best actor (female).

