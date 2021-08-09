Jr NTR takes over ‘RRR’ Instagram account, posts fun videos of Ram Charan on the sets

SS Rajamouli's period film ‘RRR’, which stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, is in its final leg of shooting in Ukraine.

Telugu star Jr NTR, who usually shies away from social media, took over the official Instagram handle of RRR, his upcoming movie. The multilingual film, which also stars actor Ram Charan, is currently in the last leg of shooting in Ukraine. And on August 8, there was a post on the RRR account saying: “Our BHEEM Jr NTR is taking over RRR movie Instagram for the next few days starting tomorrow! Stay tuned to see what he is up to in Ukraine!”

For his first post, Jr NTR shared a video with the caption ‘Monday morning blues’, where Jr NTR can be heard asking Charan whether he has finished his drum practice or not. To which, Charan replies 'yes', and demonstrates his skills by practicing a couple of beats on the table itself. Charan is also seen asking a person sitting opposite him, “Where are the real drums and costumes? We have been sitting here since morning. The movie is supposed to be released by Dasara.”

Soon after, Jr NTR shared another story on the Instagram account with the word ‘Progress’ where he showed Charan practicing on a real set of drums, however, the video had no sound.

Ram Charan, who is in Ukraine for the shoot, is accompanied by his wife Upasana Konidela, who has also been posting personal updates from there.

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame, is one of the most awaited movies and is tentatively scheduled to release on October 13, 2021, during the festive season of Dasara.

The movie stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Olivia Morris, Alia Bhat, and Ajay Devgn in significant roles. The movie is a fictional tale, set against the backdrop of the pre-independence era. While Ram Charan is essaying the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Jr NTR is playing the role of Komaram Bheem. Their first look videos were released by the makers earlier.

The filmmakers have also recently released the first single from the movie, titled ‘Dosti’, which is about the friendship between the characters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

