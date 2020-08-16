Jr NTR fans celebrate 13 years of 'Yamadonga'

This fantasy flick was released on August 15, 2007 and on Saturday fans celebrated its 13th anniversary on Twitter with the viral hashtag #13YearsOfYamadonga.

Flix Tollywood

Telugu movie Yamadonga was one of the most successful films in the careers of director SS Rajamouli and actor Jr NTR. This fantasy flick was released on August 15, 2007 and on Saturday fans celebrated its 13th anniversary on Twitter with the viral hashtag #13YearsOfYamadonga.

Starring Jr NTR in the lead role, Yamadonga had Priyamani as the female lead. Veteran actor Mohan Babu played a pivotal role in the film along with Ali, Brahmanandam, and Mamta Mohandas. The technical crew of this film included MM Keeravani for music, KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao for editing. Ace writer KV Vijayendra Prasad had penned the story and M Ratnam had written the dialogues for this venture.

Yamadonga was bankrolled by Urmila Gunnam and P Cherry under the banner Viswamitra Creations. It may be noted here that before teaming for the film, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR had teamed for Simhadri and Student No 1 which were both hits.

Having worked together in three films and an excellent track record to back, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR are currently working together in the multi starrer RRR.

While Ram Charan plays the role Alluri Seetharamaraju in this multi starrer, Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Both of them play freedom fighters in this fictional drama that is set in the pre-Independence era. Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the role Sita in it with the foreign actor Olivia Morris roped in as the other female lead.

It may be noted here that both Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be making their debut in the south Indian film circuit with this film. Further, SS Rajamouli has signed up Tamil actor and director Samuthirakani for a role as well. On the technical crew roped in for the project, we had reported already that MM Keeravani, a regular in most of the SS Rajamouli directorial, is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing. RRR is being bankrolled by DVV Dhanayya under his banner DVV Entertainments on a budget of Rs 300 crores.

Plans are on to release RRR in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The filmâ€™s director had made an announcement already that it is a massive project that will involve oodles of computer graphics.

It may be noted here that there were reports that Jr NTR would be teaming up with director Trivikram Srinivas for a new project after wrapping up RRR but with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, the schedules have gone erratic. It needs to be seen if the project would commence when normalcy is restored.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced a couple of months ago that director Trivikram Srinivas is highly impressed with the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum and may direct its Telugu remake. Reports also suggest that N Balakrishna and Rana Daggubati or Manchu Vishnu may be starring in it. However, these reports have not been confirmed yet.

(Content provided by Digital Native)