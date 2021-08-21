Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR wraps up shoot schedule in Ukraine

The period drama ‘RRR’, which is directed by SS Rajamouli, will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Flix Tollywood

Makers of one of the most-anticipated Tollywood movies, RRR, announced on Saturday, August 21, that they have completed a two-week-long shoot in Ukraine. Starring actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in the lead, RRR is helmed by Baahubali fame director SS Rajamouli.

Sharing the news with fans on Saturday, the makers of RRR wrote: “Wrapped up a two-week-long electrifying song schedule in #Ukraine ! #RRRMovie #RRR,” the post read. They also shared a small clip featuring the cast and crew of RRR who were part of the song shoot in Ukraine.

Earlier, the lead actors shared several images from their shoot in Ukraine. Actor Jr NTR took to Instagram to share a photo of himself wearing an ID card on the sets of RRR. Sharing the photo, Tarak wrote: “Been ages since I wore an ID card! My first ever on sets!!#KyivDiaries #LastLegofShoot #RRRMovie.” Director SS Rajamouli is also seen in the photo, holding his ID card. A small video of the lead actors vibing to the first single from the movie ‘Dosti’, was also shared with followers. Ram Charan and Jr NTR were on the way to the shoot, when the video was shot.

RRR will be released in four languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. Bankrolled by DVV Entertainments, the big-budget period drama is based on the lives of two legendary freedom fighters –Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR). The cast of RRR also includes actors Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody, among others.

