Journalist Sneha Belcin passes away in Chennai, she was 26

Sneha had first become popular through her video series ‘Munnurai’ on Neelam Social, a web channel run by the Neelam Cultural Centre launched by director Pa Ranjith.

Journalist and activist Sneha Belcin passed away in Chennai on Monday, August 28. The 26-year-old was working with the digital and video team of The New Indian Express (TNIE), focusing on issues concerning caste and gender. She had first become popular through her video series Munnurai on Neelam Social, a web channel run by the Neelam Cultural Centre launched by director Pa Ranjith. Her recent article in TNIE on the Tamil film Viduthalai Part 1 — critical of the film’s sensationalistic portrayal of sexual abuse and torture of the oppressed — had triggered a pertinent discourse in social media circles on how to sensitively depict trauma in cinema.

Sneha grew up in Nagercoil and Coimbatore, and got a degree in journalism and filmmaking from the University of Mumbai. She was an avid reader, translator, and wrote poems and blog posts under the pen name ‘kaartumbi’. While with Neelam Social, she did political satire shows such as Munnurai and Ennada Politics Panringa, which garnered wide attention. She was also an active mental health advocate, speaking openly about her mental health issues, especially her struggle with borderline personality disorder (BPD), through Neelam Social as well as her own social media handles.

Sneha directed the short film Savundu, a political drama that reimagines the power dynamics between a policeman and a person from a marginalised community. It was released on the Neelam Social channel in January 2021.

In a tweet condoling her demise, Neelam Cultural Centre said Sneha would remain one of their most celebrated content creators. “They played a significant role in disseminating political discourse on intersectional feminism to a wider non-English audience. Their voice and thoughts have inspired many to assert themselves against the status quo and helped many unlearn gender bias, garnering admiration,” the tweet said. Sneha’s recent work as a journalist writing majorly on the themes of caste and gender asserting anti-caste perspective is a breakthrough in Indian newsrooms and culture that are otherwise hegemonic, they added.

“Beyond this, Sneha was a person full of life, with an admiration for little things. Their presence would uplift the spirits of people around. Quite often, they penned down words through poetry, blog posts, and on social media platforms that most of us either shy away from talking about or find hard to express. Nevertheless, these words made many feel heard, seen, and appreciated. All of us at Neelam are still shaken by the loss! Our heartfelt condolences to their family. What a wonderful person and assertive Ambedkarite voice the anti-caste discourse has lost! Jaibhim Sneha, thanks for speaking truth to power. We are proud of you,” the tweet further read.

Sneha will remain one of Neelam Social’s most celebrated content creators. They mainly spearheaded shows - #Munnurai #EnnaDaPoliticsPannuringa and played a significant role in disseminating political discourse (1/n) pic.twitter.com/iv9XLHu9bJ — நீலம் பண்பாட்டு மையம் (@Neelam_Culture) August 29, 2023

In an interview with TNM’s Bharathy Singaravel, Sneha had spoken about the challenges of speaking up for social justice and anti-caste politics, and her personal journey to find her current ideologies. “Loneliness is unavoidable when you start or join a movement. But it also gives you integrity. For example, if you have to stay loyal to your misogynistic friends, you cannot be part of a movement. So, I’d rather just say my ideologies are more important. You know, you realise at some point that in a strange way, you’re part of a collection of lonely people all staying true to their politics,” she said.

