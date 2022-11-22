Is Jon Snow coming to Chennai? Here’s why #Chennaisnow was trending on Twitter

When the temperature in Chennai dropped to 22°C on November 21, Twitter users began sharing memes and stock images of snowfall to funnily exaggerate how cold the city was.

news Internet

Has winter finally arrived in Chennai? Is the city covered in a blanket of white snow? Are people really going ice skating on the Adyar river? These are some of the questions that almost every non-Chennai resident had after #Chennaisnow started trending on Twitter on Monday, November 21. So why did the residents of Chennai begin associating snow with a city that is otherwise known for its sweltering heat?

It all started when Chennai’s temperature dipped to 22°C on Monday. While this might be considered a relatively normal temperature in most parts of the country, some Chennai residents took to the internet to express their surprise (mostly pleasant) at how cold it was. On social media, Chennai usually gets flak for its extreme weather – heat waves that call for air conditioners to be on 24 hours or incessant rainfall that results in floods. After seeing a bout of rainfall in the past month that resulted in waterlogging in parts of the city, one day of pleasant weather seemed like a victory for the residents of Chennai. And residents of the internet (and Chennai) celebrated this victory by doing what they do best – share memes.

On Twitter, some people took a dig at Bengaluru, which is known for its ‘amazing’ weather, pronouncing that now Chennai has wonderful weather as well as beaches! Others declared that it was officially snowing in Chennai because they spotted someone wearing a muffler, sweater, and ear muffs. It was only a matter of time before Twitter users began sharing stock images of snowfall, frozen lakes, and even pictures of themselves in snowy backgrounds with #Chennaisnow to funnily exaggerate how cold the city was.

However, not all of Twitter was impressed with the hashtag. People, especially from north India where temperatures drop as low as 2°C, could not believe that Chennai residents were donning warm clothing because it was a ‘little’ cold. One person even tweeted how they were wearing shorts in Delhi when the weather was colder than Chennai. But that did not deter Twitter users from sharing memes and ‘chilling’ in Chennai’s ‘cold’ weather.