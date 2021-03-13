Jobs for Tamils, education in state list: Highlights from DMK manifesto

DMK chief MK Stalin also promised that the party will increase women’s reservation in government jobs to 40%.

A day after announcing its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) released its manifesto on March 13, Saturday. Reading out the highlights from the manifesto, MK Stalin made several promises regarding jobs, education, economy and welfare. Some of the big promises include reserving 75% of jobs in industries in Tamil Nadu for Tamils, bringing Education back under the State List from the Concurrent List, increasing women’s reservation to 40% in government jobs, opening of 500 ‘Kalaignar Unavagams’ etc.

The manifesto also promises that in the first legislative session if the party comes to power, NEET will be abolished for the state.

Stalin also promised Rs 1,000 crore for the renovation of Hindu temples in the state, and Rs 200 crore for the renovation of mosques and churches in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK president visited Kalaignar Karunandhi’s memorial before presenting the manifesto at Anna Arivalayam. “Like my father Kalaignar did, I too will stand by my words. This is my oath to the people,” Stalin said.

Here are some of the highlights from DMK’s manifesto

> Tirukkural to be made a national book.

> Separate court for investigating cases against AIADMK MLAs.

> Pongal to be celebrated as a massive traditional festival across the state.

> Rs 4000 as compensation for rice card holders, affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

> Aavin milk rates to be slashed by Rs 3 per litre.

> Petrol and diesel rates to be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 4 respectively.

> A monthly subsidy of Rs 100 per gas cylinder.

> Electricity payment to be made monthly.

> Urad dal will be resupplied by ration shops.

> One kg sugar extra every month in PDS shops.

> Exclusive cyber police stations will be instituted for cyber crimes against women.

> Cable cars will be built for all hill temples.

> Village priests’ salary and pension will be increased

> Rs 1,000 crore will be set aside for renovation of Hindu temples.

> Rs 200 crore for renovations of mosques and churches in the state.

> Persons from all caste can become priests. Therefore, the 215 persons who are awaiting appointment to become priests will be appointed immediately.

> Monthly pension for persons aged above 60 to be increased and made Rs 1500.

> Kalaignar unavagam to be started in 500 places

> Night shelters for persons living without a roof over their heads.

> Scheme to protect TN rivers from pollution.

> Compensation for doctors, medical workers and frontline workers who died due to COVID-19.

> Rs 10,000 subsidy for farmers, auto drivers.

> Rs 24,000 assistance for pregnant women.

> Abolition of NEET.

> First generation graduates will get preference in government jobs.

> 75% reservations for Tamils in jobs in Tamil Nadu industries.

> Home medical services for pregnant women.

> Govt school students to get tablets with free internet.

> Old age pension scheme for transport employees.

> Sugarcane MSP to be increased to Rs 4,000 per ton,.

> Rs 15,000 loan without interest for small traders.

> Bring back education to State List.

> Compulsory Tamil till 8th standard.

> Sri Lanka genocide — press for international probe.

> Separate department for NRI Tamilians.

> Free sanitary pads for school and college students.

> Reservations in private sector.

Before launching the manifesto, DMK president Stalin in a massive event in Tiruchy launched the party’s vision document for the upcoming elections. The vision document covered the plans for DMK for the next 10 years in the sectors including economy, agriculture, education and health, water, urban development and rural development. The DMK also made a big announcement to give Rs 1000 per month income to households using ration cards “as a right”. The DMK president said that the money will be transferred to the women head of the family.