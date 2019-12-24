Jio announces ‘Happy New Year’ offer: Get unlimited services on recharge of Rs 2,020

Jio

The limited period offer starts on December 24.

As 2019 comes to an end, Reliance Jio has announced a new offer, called the ‘Happy New Year’ offer. Jio said on Monday that for a recharge of Rs 2020, customers can get unlimited services for a year, as part of this offer.

The services include unlimited voice calls and SMS in addition to 1.5 GB data per day. It also includes access to all Jio apps. The offer is valid for 365 days.

Jio has also launched another offer under the Happy New Year scheme where for the same amount (Rs 2,020), users can also buy a JioPhone and one year of "unlimited services" which include unlimited voice calls and SMS, besides 0.5 GB data per day and access to Jio apps.

This comes days after Jio unveiled its revised plan after hiking tariffs. It launched the all-in-one plans, which included Rs 555 (3 months) and Rs 2,199 (12 months) plans which offered 1.5 GB data per day, and FUP (Fair Usage Policy) limit of 3,000 and 12,000 minutes respectively, among others.

Not just Jio, all the three private telecom players in India -- Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Jio - earlier announced a hike in tariff plans with 40-50% higher rates.

This comes at a time when telcos in the country are reeling post the Supreme Court order of AGR.

The Supreme Court in October ordered telecom carriers, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, to pay the government as much as Rs 92,000 crore in dues, which includes penalties and interest.

Following this, both telcos posted massive losses having adjusted for AGR dues.

Airtel's dues are roughly Rs 21,680 crore, while Vodafone Idea will need to pay around Rs 28,300 crore. Jio's dues are just Rs 13 crore since it is a late entrant in this field.

Reliance Jio is currently the second largest telco in the country with over 350 million subscribers. In October, it reported Rs 990 crore net profit for Q2 ending September, marking a year-on-year growth of 45.4% on a standalone basis even as its average revenue per user (ARPU) fell while both data and voice volume grew significantly.

