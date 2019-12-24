Magisterial inquiry ordered into two deaths in Mangaluru during anti-CAA protest

CAA

Abdul Jaleel and Nauseen were killed when police opened fire during the protests against the CAA last Thursday.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the deaths of two persons in Mangaluru during the anti-CAA protests last Thursday. The decision to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the incident was announced even as it was revealed that a CID enquiry will be conducted.

Abdul Jaleel (49) and Nauseen (23) were killed when police at Mangaluru North (Bunder) police station opened fire during protests against the CAA last Thursday. The police justified their actions by citing incidents of stone pelting and arson in Bunder.

Following their demise, Abdul and Nauseen were booked for rioting. Forty-three others in Bunder were also booked. They were both daily-wage labourers and earning members of their families. Abdul's relatives said that he was waiting for his children to come home and the incident occurred right after his children had reached their apartment.

The Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the victims but family members are adamant that they want justice and not merely compensation for the deaths. "The police which should be protecting people are the ones shooting at people. Abdul was hit in the eye by the bullet and this should not happen to anyone. We want justice for this," Fatima Faiz, Abdul's wife said.

In FIRs registered in police stations across Mangaluru, police officials said that around 1,500 people took part in Thursday's protests against the CAA despite Section 144 being imposed. Section 144 of the CrPC bars the gathering of five people or more in public. The main protest was held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office at 2 pm and was dispersed by police using lathi charge and tear gas. Around two hours later, incidents of stone pelting were reported near Bunder Police Station before police decided to open fire on the crowd of protesters.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who visited Mangaluru on Monday, said that protests in Mangaluru should not have been clamped down by the police. "In Bengaluru, people were allowed to protest near Town Hall. When it is possible to allow that there without even resorting to lathi charge, why not carry it out here? There were much lesser people protesting in Mangaluru." Siddaramaiah asked.