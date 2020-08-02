‘Jersey’, ‘Trance’, ‘Kaithi’ to be screened at International Indian Film Festival Toronto

The other Indian movies that are slated to be screened at the Toronto Film Festival include Bollywood movie 'Super 30' and short film 'Padmavyuha'.

Flix Film Festival

The International Indian Film Festival Toronto (IIFFT) this year will screen six Indian films, including a short film, a documentary film and four feature films. Of the four feature-length films, three are south Indian movies. Telugu sports drama Jersey, Malayalam psychological drama Trance, Tamil action-thriller Kaithi and Hindu biographical drama Super 30 are the feature films. The film festival is set to begin from August 11 and will continue till August 15.

Gowtham Tinnanuri directorial, Jersey, stars actors Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. The news was shared officially by Sithara Entertainments on Twitter. “We are really proud to inform that Jersey got officially selected to be screened at the prestigious International Indian Toronto Film Festival, 2020,” the team tweeted.

The 160-minute movie, which will be screened on August 11 at 7.30 pm, is based on the life of a 36-year-old cricketer, Arjun, who tries to come back into the cricket world to buy a cricket jersey for his son. Arjun quits cricket after he gets repeatedly rejected to join the Indian team due to internal politics. However, a decade later, Arjun resumes cricket by helping his coach earn some money. The ensuing twists and turns form the rest of the story.

Anwar Rasheed directorial Trance, a Malayalam movie, revolves around Viju Prasad, a motivational trainer based in Kanyakumari. The movie, which stars Fahadh Faasil and Nasriya Nazim, will be screened on August 13 at 7 pm.

Tamil movie Kaithi, which stars Karthi in the lead, is about a convict on parole who is forced to help the police so that he could see his daughter. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this movie will be screened on August 12 at 6 pm.

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, directed Vikas Bahl, is a true story based on the life of a mathematician, Anand Kumar, who changed the lives of many deserving but under-equipped children by training them to appear for IIT Entrance test. Super 30 will be screened on August 15 at 7 pm.

Anto Philip's Batch of 2020, is a documentary film about the lack of clarity on 'what is next' for a graduate in the batch of 2020. This docu-film features a host of celebrities, including Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, among others. Batch of 2020 will be screened on August 10 at 7 pm.

Meanwhile, the 39-minute short film, Padmavyuha, revolves around a mysterious phone call that drags a religious studies professor into a dark web of mystic Hindu puzzles. Directed by Raj Krishna, the short film will be screened on August 9 at 12 noon.

The International Indian Film Festival Toronto, a not-for-profit cultural organization, holds screenings to promote Indian films in North America. The full list can be viewed here.

